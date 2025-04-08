Captain America: Brave New World is flying into home theaters. Disney announced that the Marvel Studios movie starring Anthony Mackie as the winged Avenger will be available to buy on digital retailers — including Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home — starting Tuesday, April 15. The home release is priced at $29.99 and comes with hours of bonus material, from deleted scenes and a gag reel to a featurette exploring the villains Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), and the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The digital streaming release date also comes with pre-orders for the Captain America 4-Movie Collection ($59.99), which bundles all four movies — The First Avenger (2011), The Winter Soldier (2014), Civil War (2016), and Brave New World (2025) — together in 4K, HD and SD.

Following the digital versions on April 15, Captain America: Brave New World will head to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13 alongside the four-movie collection (on Blu-ray and DVD).

As it makes its way to digital, Disney has yet to announce when you can stream Captain America: Brave New World on Disney+. Most Disney movies average 40 days on digital before heading to the streaming service, which means Brave New World should land on Disney+ around May 20. (We’ll keep you updated.)

After the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — which saw Sam Wilson (Mackie) inherit the shield and mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) — Brave New World begins with Cap in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Ross (Ford). With the world on the brink of war, Cap and his partner, Joaquin Torres/the Falcon (Danny Ramirez), must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot masterminded by the Leader (Nelson).

Play video

Since debuting in theaters on Feb. 14, Captain America: Brave New World has winged it to $412 million to date at the global box office, surpassing the gross of the franchise-starting The First Avenger ($370 million). Mackie’s Captain America and Ramirez’s Falcon will next return in Avengers: Doomsday, which heads to theaters on May 1, 2026.

See the full list of special features below.

Bonus Features*



Deleted Scenes:



A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.



The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.



Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.



Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam’s past, present, and potential future in the MCU.



Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they’re brought to life.



Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.



Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film



*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer.



