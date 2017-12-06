‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Is This Thanos’ New Helmet?

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War finally saw the cosmic villain Thanos step into the limelight, after scheming from the shadows, ever since the events of The Avengers. However, when Thanos finally does step onto the battlefield in the trailer, he does so without once of this signature pieces of apparel: his helmet. However, thanks to this new video from Omelete (snapped at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience 2017), we have new hints that Thanos may wear his helmet in Avengers 3, after all:

This bust sculpture was spotted on the Comic Con Experience floor as part of the Marvel Studios display, which is headlined by the logo for Avengers: Infinity War. However, the sculpture may not be the revelatory piece of costume from Infinity War that some fans hope.

A sign next to the Thanos bust identifies it as a piece of conceptual work from Thanos’ appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, where he definitely wore a helmet of similar design. The fact that the other Marvel displays at CCE leading up to Thanos are all throwbacks, including Captain America’s First Avenger suit, and Star-Lord’s costume from the first GotG.

So far, it seems we are still stuck with the questionable choice to have Thanos got into an event called “Infinity War” without the protection of his full armor. Of course, considering that Thanos gets ahold of the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet, things like armor will quickly become obsolete.

