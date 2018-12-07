Major ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Quantum Realm Easter Egg Spotted

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have spotted a city-sized quantum realm Easter egg in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

In a freeze frame from a shot of the quantum realm in the film, there appears to be an entire subatomic city residing in the micro-sized world. With Janet van Dyne having survived as long as she did down there, it’s possible she was never alone after going subatomic to stop a missile decades earlier.

Check out the possible Easter egg in the tweet below:

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a quick glimpse of what appears to be a city in the Quantum Realm during ANT-MAN AND THE WASP! Would you like to comment on this @MrPeytonReed? pic.twitter.com/e3Crm7IpPQ — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 2, 2018

Currently, Scott Lang is trapped in the quantum realm following Ant-Man and The Wasp, with his friends having been erased by Thanos and his finger snap in Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War. Whether he was preserved from being a victim because of his location is unknown, but something fans have theorized about since the moment took the big screen.

“Is the quantum realm a safe place?” Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed said to ComicBook.com. “I assume there’s parts of the quantum realm that are safe, and parts that are dangerous, and I think it remains to be seen how and if he’ll get out of the quantum realm. Beyond that, I ain’t saying a thing, man. I don’t want a Marvel sniper showing up at my house, and taking me out.”

Take a closer look at the possible secret city below:

The photo seems a bit specifically designed to appear as a city skyline. It would be quite a coincidence for the location not to be explored in the future, possibly teeing up Scott Lang to have spent time there when he appears in Avengers 4 in 2019.

What do you think is hiding in the quantum realm? Is it a city or merely a coincidental design? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter @BrandonDavisBD to possibly be featured in a future story!

Ant-Man and The Wasp is available now on digital downloads and will be available Blu-ray and DVD on October 16, 2018. Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.