New Avengers 4 Fan Poster Has Us Wishing It Was Real

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are aching for any kind of clue about Avengers 4 right now, but that yearning hasn’t stopped them from getting pretty creative with their collective imaginations. We’ve seen a lot of fan art and fan trailers dedicated to predicting what Avengers 4 will be like – and some pretty great fan posters, to boot. Today brings a new example of the latter, with this Avengers 4 fan poster that should spark a combination of sweet nostalgia, and excitement for the future of the MCU:

The poster is perfectly in keeping with the tradition of Avengers movie teaser posters, but the difference in all in the coloring. The blue/gold color combination suggests a new era of the MCU beginning, with the blue portion drawn with a dissolving effect at the top of the “A”, which suggests a space/cosmic theme. The colors are both associated with a lot of Marvel Cosmic figures like Thanos, Captain Marvel, or Asgard and Thor – all of whom will be central players in this story – as well as possible new characters like Nova or Ms. Marvel, who could both appear in Phase 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently there are more conspiracy theories about Avengers 4 than there are actual facts. Fans have been trying to predict and/or dig up what the title of the film will be, only to have Marvel Studios troll them with teases and faux title reveals. This fan poster above clearly seizes upon one of the more popular title theories, which is that Avengers 4 will actually be called Avengers Assemble. It’s already the name of the current Avengers cartoon that’s based on the MCU, and is the iconic phrase that’s spoken to rally the team together on the battlefield.

In this particular context it would be a fitting title, as the original Avengers team was fractured into different factions when the events of Avengers: Infinity War took place, and need to come back together, literally and figuratively, in order to restore a broken universe. However, it’s also been one of the earliest titles that was seemingly debunked by The Russo Bros, so don’t hold your breath to see it attached to the film. Do hold your breath for that Avengers 4 trailer though – it should be coming sooner before later

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.