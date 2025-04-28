Marvel Legends Madame Masque and Crossbones 2-Pack Drops April 30th

Hasbro’s livestream for April 1st 2025 laid out the game plan for Marvel Legends drops over the next month or so, with new figures launching at a regular clip through May 8th. There are also several Walmart and Target exclusives that will no doubt be tied to future Collector Con / Geek Out events. Everything you need to know about the drops can be found right here.

The next release of this wave is happening on April 30th with the Madame Masque and Crossbones 2-Pack that will launch as an Amazon exclusive. It will include alternate hands, an alternate head, and loads of weapons and effects accessories. A complete breakdown of the upcoming Marvel Legends figure wave can be found below. Direct links will be added when available, so stay tuned for updates.

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For April 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN 3 / May 2025 / (Available Now) here on Amazon ($29.99) / Entertainment Earth ($37.99) / GameStop ($32.99): Features the black Spidey suit from Spider-Man 3, with alternate hands and an unmasked Peter Parker head.

MARVEL LEGENDS MAXIMUM SERIES HULK / June 2025 / Pre-Order on April 10 at 1PM ET (Available Now) here on Amazon ($59.99 – MSRP) here at Entertainment Earth ($74.99 – Tariff price): 8.5-inch scale Hulk with 30 points of articulation, alternate raging heads, grapple hands, thunderclap effects, and a missile accessory.

MARVEL LEGENDS DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN PUNISHER / December 2025 / Pre-Order on April 17 at 1PM ET (Available Now) here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon ($24.99 MSRP): Features a likeness of actor Jon Bernthal along with accessories that include a pistol, axe, knife, and alternate hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK / August 2025 / Pre-Order on April 24 at 1PM ET (Available Now) here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel) – $26.99: Fantastic Four version of She-Hulk with alternate hands, dumbbells, and an alternate head.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MADAME MASQUE AND CROSSBONES 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on April 30 at 1PM ET on Amazon – $49.99: Madame Masque with classic and modern heads, a "stolen" briefcase, and effects; Crossbones with knife and explosion effect.

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For May 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES YELENA BELOVA AND RED GUARDIAN 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on May 1 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $49.99: Yelena Belova and Red Guardian from Thunderbolts, with an unmasked Red Guardian head and weapon accessories.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JOHN F. WALKER AND SENTRY 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on May 8 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $49.99: John F. Walker with his shield, and Sentry from Thunderbolts.

Upcoming Marvel Legends Exclusives