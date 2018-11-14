‘Avengers 4’: Sebastian Stan Casts Doubt On Bucky’s Return

Avengers 4 is the movie on everyone’s mind, but no one is willing to admit anything about the feature. Marvel Studios is as close-lipped as ever about the film, but Sebastian Stan did just send fans into tizzy over Bucky Barnes‘ role in it.

Well, his non-role actually. After all, Stan had admitted he’s not even sure if he’s in Avengers 4.

Recently, Collider sat down to speak with Stan about his work on Destroyer, and it was there the actor shared his doubt about Bucky’s comeback.

“When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two. The truth is, I don’t even know if I’m in [Avengers 4],” the actor said.

“What I shot was in part one. And anything that I shot may or may not have been in part one or part two and I still don’t know. There were things that we shot that were never gonna’ make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing.”

Continuing, Stan did go on to say he’s sure Avengers 4 will thrive with or without him showing up.

“You know it’s going to deliver on a level that we probably haven’t even digested yet. Because that’s what they do best,” he stressed.

Of course, fans are hoping Stan will show up in Avengers 4 as expected, but it seems the actor will bring back Bucky one way or another. Not long ago, reports surfaced that Disney’s streaming service is developing a series featuring the Winter Soldier. The show, which is said to also feature Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, gained serious buzz online after it was first reported. So, there’s zero doubt that fans want to see Bucky as much as possible. Now, they will have to wait until next May to see if Stan does slide into Avengers 4, and the actor hopefully won’t break anyone’s heart if he does.

So, what do you make of this little comment? Would Avengers 4 really cast aside Bucky? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.