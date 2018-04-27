‘Avengers 4’ Writers Tease Roles For Captain America, Black Widow, And More

Avengers: Infinity War is out, and fans are refusing to leave the movie be. If you head online, netizens are dissecting every inch of the film, and a solid chunk of fans admit they are upset with how the blockbuster divvied up its screen time. After all, the film did have a lot of heroes to juggle, and some characters seemed to fall through the cracks.

However, fans should know that will not be the case come Avengers 4. The next film will shine a light on several of those characters Avengers: Infinity War left hanging, and fans might wish Marvel Studios had let guys like Captain America be.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You've been warned.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus to talk about their work on Avengers: Infinity War. The duo are also the ones who penned the script for Avengers 4, and the pair took a moment to explain why heroes like Black Widow had less of a presence in this latest film.

"Some of the people, when you weigh up who you are seeing, seem to take a little bit of a back seat in this one. When we did crack them, what we realized was they had far more potential in the movie coming next year, just in terms of how their character would be tested by the story," Markus said.

"I'm not telling you what the story is. I will say there is less Steve Rogers and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) than you might expect in this movie [Infinity War]. Because they are such hard-bitten people, when a threat comes, they stand there and they take the threat. They don't crack. They don't whimper. They don't start talking about all their failed opportunities. So, there isn't that much to explore, especially when you don't have a lot of time. But there's a lot later."

Adding on, McFeely said he and Markus tackled the scripts for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 at once. The back-to-back jobs gave all of the MCU's characters fluid arcs, so some of those storylines will not come into play until the next movie drops. For guys like Captain America and even Captain Marvel, that means they will get some well-deserved focus when Avengers 4 drops, but there is no guarantee their stories will be happy ones.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther is still in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters this weekend. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.