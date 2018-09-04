Newly-Spotted ‘Infinity War’ Detail Could Hint At Captain America’s Classic Costume In ‘Avengers 4’

The complete dissection of Avengers: Infinity War continues with a new detail possibly hinting at Captain America sporting his classic costume known from Marvel Comics in a future film.

As spotted by a Reddit user, Captain America’s suit in the recent ensemble film appears to have a scale pattern on it. On the pages of Marvel Comics, Captain America’s bright red, white, and blue outfit is often known for having scales integrated to its design. The look had never made it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the post below, highlighting the possible scales on Captain America’s uniform.

High quality photos apparently linked to Avengers 4 have surfaced online, revealing concept art of what might become Captain America’s costume in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe outing. It does appear to pay homage to the scale design from the comics but does not entirely embrace an upper half dominated by it.

Of course, this costume is likely the same one worn in Captain America: Civil War, seeing as the star-spangled hero has been hiding out with the Sokovia Accords banning his heroic efforts. Operating as a secret Avengers, his costume has been battered but he continues to wear it. The tear in the costume, though, might indicate that its outer layers might be completely stripped off in favor of unveiling the scaled elements laying beneath.

Recently, the Russo Brothers offered up an update in regards to the status of their upcoming ensemble flick.

“We’ve worked on the edit all summer and we’re excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March,” Avengers 4 co-director told Deadline. “It was so gratifying that in a movie with this scope and scale and that wide of an audience, that we were able to end with a gut punch and yet the audience stayed with us and found value and kept coming back.”

Would you like to

Avengers: Infinity War is available now on blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 is set for release in theaters on May 3, 2019.