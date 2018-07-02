Avengers 4 Concept Art Shows Major Changes to Captain America Costume

Marvel Studios has a lot of merchandising to sell with every movie, so it’s no surprise that Chris Evans’ Captain America is getting yet another costume change for Avengers 4. Some promo artwork for the Infinity War sequel recently dropped, and as you can see, Captain America will be back to his full icon status:

In Avengers: Infinity War, Steve Rogers wore a much more stripped-down and simple blue suit – a reflection of his changed status as a nomad fugutive after the decisive events of Captain America: Civil War. Here we clearly see him back rocking the red, white, and blue. The new costume is very similar to the Civil War outfit, but invokes a little more of the classic comic book costume, with its scaled design around the chest and shoulders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One has to wonder if this promo image just happens to feature Cap without his helmet, or if the First Avenger has finally ditched that cumbersome garment for good. To be honest it wouldn’t be a big loss: Cap’s fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe looks (Winter Soldier‘s “Secret Avengers” outfit and the nomad look) have not-so-coincidentally been the ones without it.

Other recent promo art reveals have included seeing Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in her full comic book costume, and a shot of Hawkeye in his new Ronin persona. Click the links to check both of those out. The artwork also suggests the time/space-hopping storyline that we’ve seen in set photo leaks, suggesting that Avengers 4 could be a full-on “Marvel Cosmic” tale.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters – Ant-Man and The Wasp arrives on July 6. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.