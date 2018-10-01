‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Unites Marvel’s Heaviest Hitters

Fans are eager to see the heaviest hitters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe team up in Avengers 4, you don’t have to wait long, but some talented fan artists are hear to tide you over until the movie premieres.

A photo composite recently posted on Reddit by ImmaKeeeL brings together Captain Marvel, Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America in an epic standoff that we can only hope gets recreated on the big screen. Take a look:

While there are some notable omissions, including Black Panther and Spider-Man, these four could arguably be the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seeing them all aligned against Thanos would likely drive movie theaters to their feet in an obnoxious and beautiful display of fandom.

There are still a lot of questions after Avengers: Infinity War, and there will likely be even when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters. It’s the first Marvel Studios movie set in the ’90s, which has a major impact on how the film will play out.

“’90s action movie is not the worst reference in the world, especially when you start looking at Robocop, Total Recall, even Starship Troopers a little bit,” producer Jonathan Schwartz told EW. “Terminator 2, Independence Day. There’s a high-concept action-movie feel there that ends up being very character-based but also super badass, which is kind of the bullseye we wanted to hit.”

It remains to be seen how Avengers 4 will affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, it looks like that decision has only just been made, as Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo revealed the movie’s ending wasn’t finalized until they finished the reshoots.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo told the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo said that directors Anthony and Joe Russo are very open to the filming process, as they want to be open to changes based on the flow of production.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

We’ll all find out together when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.