‘Avengers 4’ Star Chris Evans Says Bucky Is Steve’s Home

One of the greatest relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the friendship between Steve Rogers/Captain America and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. It’s a friendship that has survived death, HYDRA, and many decades and it’s a friendship so meaningful Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Evans says it goes beyond friendship. For Steve, Bucky is home.

Appearing at ACE Comic Con this weekend, a fan asked Evans what it was like for Steve to watch his best friend die not once but twice and while Evans couldn’t reveal too much, he said that their friendship went far beyond ordinary friendship, especially with both Steve and Bucky being men far out of their own time.

“I think that’s one of the more precious relationships for Steve Rogers, you know,” Evans said. “It’s one of the few relationships that’s been able to transfer into modern day. It’s one of the few relationships that he can identify as anything we would call home. I don’t know how far I can go into that response. Yeah, I’m going to have to maybe leave it there.”

It’s interesting that Evans wouldn’t elaborate further about Steve’s feelings at seeing Bucky die twice, especially considering that Evans recently wrapped his work on Avengers 4, quite possibly ending his time as Captain America altogether. Last week, Evans took to Twitter to note that he had ended his work on Avengers 4 and his message noted that his final day on the film was “an emotional day to say the least.” While that comment could simply be referring to the magnitude of wrapping on not just a film but a role that has been such a large part of his life for the past eight years it could also be referring to the content of his last scenes — especially if they involved a different sort of goodbye between Steve and Bucky.

There have been so many fan theories as to what the outcome of Avengers 4 will be, but a common one is that Steve will sacrifice his own life in order to bring back those lost when Thanos snapped his fingers — specifically Bucky. If that’s the case, Steve and Bucky may be parting ways for good, this time with it being Steve who says goodbye. If that’s the case, it’s possible that Bucky might pick up the Captain America mantle from his friend or even that Steve will pass it on to Bucky. Either outcome would be deeply emotional and might explain why Evans didn’t want to get too deeply into Steve’s feelings.

What do you think about Evans’ comment that Bucky is home for Steve? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

