Chris Evans Wraps ‘Avengers 4’ Filming With Emotional Message for Fans

Chris Evans took Twitter today to announce that he has wrapped filming on Marvel Studios Avengers 4, and the message he shared with fans is going to make Marvel fans freak out. Evans may just have been playing the cordial star with his words – but some fans will no doubt see this as a first tease that Captain America’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be done after Avengers 4:

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018



There’s certainly a LOT of room for debate about what this message indicates (if anything). Reading it and inferring that this is somehow a larger farewell message from Evans to Marvel fans wouldn’t be that far-fetched; Evans is a pro at Marvel movie publicity at this point, and would be able to thread the needle with his wording to say goodbye now, without spoiling the events of Avengers 4 for fans. The level of emotion Evans hints at on set; the fact that he refers to his eight years as Captain Americain the past tense; and the thanking for the memories and mention of being eternally grateful, all imply a true ending – not just an ending to this particular Marvel Cinematic Universe project. That said, Evan is, as stated, a pro at this publicity game, and could simply be going over-the-top to show his love and appreciation for the people who have brought the MCU to life, and supported it along its path to becoming the biggest thing in entertainment today – and in Chris Evans‘ career.

At this point, honestly, it’s going to be hard to convince Marvel fans that Captain America isn’t going to either die, or be displaced in time, or wind up in any of the other popular fan theories that predict Chris Evans’ end in the MCU happening after Avengers 4. Cap has several candidates to pick up the mantle after him (Sebastian Stan’s Bucky or Anthony Mackie’s Falcon), and has had one of the more complete arcs in the franchise. Now would be a good tie for Evans to step aside – so long as there’s a window left open for his eventual return.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.