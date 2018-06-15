Chris Pratt Leaked Huge ‘Avengers 4’ Spoiler to Bryce Dallas Howard

There’s at least one person outside of Marvel Studios who knows what happens in Avengers 4, and her name is Bryce Dallas Howard.

As we all know by now, Avengers: Infinity War ends with a massive cliffhanger, and fans will likely spend the next year trying to figure out how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will ever recover from the destruction caused by Thanos. While we still have no idea what’s going to happen, Avengers star Chris Pratt spilled all the beans to his Jurassic World counterpart.

While Howard and Pratt were doing an interview for their upcoming film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, one fan asked Pratt if Star-Lord could beat a velociraptor in a fight. After going back and forth on his answer, the Sirius XM interviewer chimed in and asked about Star-Lord in Avengers 4.

“Did you tell Bryce anything about where all this dust materializes into? Like what happens to Star-Lord?”

This is when Pratt admits that he told Howard everything about the film. “She knows.”

With Howard nodding her head beside him, Pratt continues, “She knows the whole thing. When I sign a non-disclosure agreement, at the bottom in parentheses I say, ‘Except for Bryce.’”

Howard quickly said, “Same with Chris,” joking that he knows everything about her upcoming projects as well.

“It’s true, we do,” Pratt responded. “I know A LOT about- You guys don’t even know what I know! You don’t even know what I know, but you’ll know pretty soon.”

So, in short, Bryce Dallas Howard knows pretty much everything about the ending to Avengers 4, and Tom Holland wasn’t even the one to tell her!

What do you think will happen to Star-Lord in Avengers 4? You convinced that Howard actually knows about the events of the film, or is Pratt just bluffing? Let us know your theories in the comments below!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, while Avengers 4 won’t arrive until May 3, 2019.