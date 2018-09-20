‘Avengers 4’ Close-Up of Black Widow’s New Hairstyle

Black Widow’s going to be sporting a new look in Avengers 4, or should we say an old look with a twist.

A literal twist actually, as recent photos show the Avenger rocking a longer braid. While the style is new, she has gone back to her trademark red hair, which she departed from in Avengers: Infinity War when she went with a short blonde cut.

The blonde look also originated from the comics of course, but now she’s adopting her classic look for the final fight with Thanos, or whoever ends up wielding the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers 4. She’s not the only one with a new look for Avengers 4, as Captain America is also sporting a new suit and no beard this time around and the Hulk has an entirely new costume. War Machine also looks to have received a major upgrade.

Fans are eager to see how (or if) the heroes who faded out of existence make it back into the world of the living. Thanos eliminated half of the universe along with several heroes, including Winter Soldier, Groot, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Doctor Strange, Mantis, and Falcon. Thanos also claimed the lives of Vision, Loki, Heimdall, and Gamora, though that was before his finger snap.

It will be up to the original team of Avengers to make that happen, as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and a returning Hawkeye are leading the charge. They’ll get some help from Ant-Man, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Okoye, Shuri, M’Baku, Nebula, and Captain Marvel.

As for Black Widow specifically, the character will also be receiving her first solo film from Marvel Studios in the next few years, though it looks to be set in the character’s past. Hopefully, that does well so there can be a sequel in the present, but guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.