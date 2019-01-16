‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Returning For Reshoots

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s stars are headed back to the set of Avengers: Endgame for some reshoots before the movie is officially completed.

The massive upcoming ensemble flick from Marvel Studios will pull heroes from every corner of its cinematic world on the heels of Avengers: Infinity War‘s massive cliffhanger. While characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and many others were killed in Infinity War, many expect to see them return in April’s epic movie.

However, some of the cast members playing characters who survived Thanos snapping his fingers are allowed to share their efforts with the film. For example, Nebula actress Karen Gillan returned to the film’s set and suited up one more time, as noted on Twitter.

Check out Gillan’s tweet about Avengers: Endgame reshoots below.

Washing the blue from under my fingernails one more time #endgame — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) January 16, 2019

“Washing the blue from under my fingernails one more time,” Gillan wrote.

Interestingly enough, Gamora actress Zoe Saldana also shard a photo of herself in her green body paint for the film’s production despite her character having been killed in the previous film. The caption merely reads, “Yep!” however the actress wrote, “Can’t get enough of her,” on the video she posted.

Check out Saldana’s Tuesday post in her Gamora costume for

View this post on Instagram Yep! 🐸🐛🐊🦖🐍🐢🦎 A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jan 15, 2019 at 11:53am PST

Shortly after posting the first video, Saldana went back to Instagram with another video of herself having the Gamora get up removed.

Check out Saldana’s other video below.

“What goes on, must come off,” Saldana wrote. “Adios Gamora… for now at least!” Whether or not Gamora is revived or featured in flashback sequences for Avengers: Endgame remains unknown.

This is at least a temporary farewell for Saldana, who was slated to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but has had her Marvel Cinematic Universe efforts put on hold since director James Gunn was removed from the project in July. When the Guardians of the Galaxy and Gamora will return to the big screen after Avengers: Endgame remains unknown.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.