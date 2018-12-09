Marvel

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Can’t Get Over the Return of Clint Barton

Avengers: Endgame has been revealed, the Marvel Studios trailer has dropped, and, perhaps most […]

By

Avengers: Endgame has been revealed, the Marvel Studios trailer has dropped, and, perhaps most importantly, Hawkeye has returned. But what did it cost?

The first look at Clint Barton in the new trailer shows the Avenger trading his bow for a sword as he stands amid a group of bodies, possibly abandoning the Hawkeye persona to become Ronin. And it understandably has fans going nuts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many are speculating about this dark turn for Jeremy Renner‘s character, wondering if his family was dusted in Thanos’ decimation of existence. Black Widow is obviously shocked at how she finds her partner, echoing the reactions of many fans who watched the trailer.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased Hawkeye’s arc over their two-part Avengers epic when ComicBook.com visited the set of the Avengers movies.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man.” Joe Russo said. “And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

We’ll likely learn more about Hawkeye’s state and frame of mind over the coming months as the hype machine for Avengers: Endgame kicks into full gear. But for now, we need to take the time to appreciate his return.

Read on to see some of the best reactions to Clint Barton’s brutal return as Ronin.

Meet Ronin

“I’m not worthy”

Some misplaced glee right here…

No, you aren’t

Wrong person is wrong; News at 11.

The People’s Champion

Spoiler alert…

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Let’s take the T-Swift connections one step further…

Nobody puts Renner in the corner

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts