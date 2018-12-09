‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Can’t Get Over the Return of Clint Barton

Avengers: Endgame has been revealed, the Marvel Studios trailer has dropped, and, perhaps most importantly, Hawkeye has returned. But what did it cost?

The first look at Clint Barton in the new trailer shows the Avenger trading his bow for a sword as he stands amid a group of bodies, possibly abandoning the Hawkeye persona to become Ronin. And it understandably has fans going nuts.

Many are speculating about this dark turn for Jeremy Renner‘s character, wondering if his family was dusted in Thanos’ decimation of existence. Black Widow is obviously shocked at how she finds her partner, echoing the reactions of many fans who watched the trailer.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased Hawkeye’s arc over their two-part Avengers epic when ComicBook.com visited the set of the Avengers movies.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man.” Joe Russo said. “And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

We’ll likely learn more about Hawkeye’s state and frame of mind over the coming months as the hype machine for Avengers: Endgame kicks into full gear. But for now, we need to take the time to appreciate his return.

Read on to see some of the best reactions to Clint Barton’s brutal return as Ronin.

Meet Ronin

RONIN pic.twitter.com/hhxkUV0Dd8 — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) December 7, 2018

“I’m not worthy”

Some misplaced glee right here…

Hawkeye has to have lost his family and is now Ronin #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/wZ7SOMCAU5 — Have A Holly Joshly Christmas☃️ (@___josht___) December 7, 2018

No, you aren’t

It seems I’m the only person who is insanely excited for Hawkeye being back… — Carrie Ellen Case (@carriEcase47) December 7, 2018

Wrong person is wrong; News at 11.

Why is everyone excited for bum ass Hawkeye. That dude was nowhere to be found when Thanos was bringing all the smoke and clapping cheeks now everyone want to ride his nuts because he cleans a sword. That’s his job now. He cleans swords for dudes about that business. #Avengers — Sergio Serna (@KingSergioS) December 7, 2018

The People’s Champion

Hawkeye as ronin now pic.twitter.com/rseUEXKYUA — The huddle podcast (@Originaltyshawn) December 7, 2018

Spoiler alert…

Ant-Man gonna turn into a Beetle and take the soul stone while Thanos running his naked ass through the daises. Then he’s gonna get caught and Hawkeye coming to save him and Thanos not gonna do much cause he’s naked. — New or Lean, LA (@LayLow816) December 7, 2018

“Look What You Made Me Do”

I’m sorry, but the old Hawkeye can’t come to the phone now.



Why?



‘Cause he’s dead. pic.twitter.com/7yOCYf5jNX — ㅤgood years (@stylswine) December 7, 2018

Let’s take the T-Swift connections one step further…

Avengers 4 is titled “Endgame” and may feature the Hawkeye as Ronin storyline w/ scenes in Tokyo.



Taylor Swift’s 2018 music video for her song “End Game” also has scenes in Tokyo.



Thus, the MCU must exist within the larger Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe. In this essay I will pic.twitter.com/lMS2T4hNVB — ZS (@zosell) December 7, 2018

Nobody puts Renner in the corner