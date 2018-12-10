‘Avengers 4: Endgame’ Mystery Image May Have Finally Been Decoded

The Russo Brothers are no strangers to teasing Marvel fans with mysterious images regarding Avengers: Endgame and one fan might have just solved one of their more cryptic teases.

The tease in question was released in early October when the Russo Brothers released a washed out blue image of…well, something. A hint of an object can be seen on the right, but it fades to white as it gets closer to the left-hand side. There were a few guesses (including a few Proton Cannon memes) that came out of it, but now with the Avengers: Endgame trailer in hand one fan thinks he has the answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user Carter122 posted a side by side of Iron Man’s damaged helmet next to the image the Russo Brothers released, and you’ll quickly see the similarities. The helmet shows up in the early parts of the Endgame trailer, as Tony Stark records a video message to Pepper Potts aboard a floating spaceship. We’re not sure if the ship is just drifting or if he is, in fact, guiding it towards something, but as you can see when zoomed in, the Russo tease seems to be an extreme close-up of one of the glowing eyes from Stark’s helmet.

“So remember a while back the Russo brothers posted that bizarre image of a blue headlight, I think I found the answer.”

At the moment the helmet is recording a video message, so the eyes are lit up blue and generating a projection of light towards Tony. That would explain why the image starts out blue on one side and fades closer to white on the other. It’s a compelling argument, and hopefully, the Russo Brothers will eventually confirm or deny the theory.

You can check out the comparison above.

Some have said the shape doesn’t look the same, though that could be skewed since it appears they took it from a different angle. Who knows though, maybe Iron Man will get that Proton Cannon before the credits roll and prove the memes right.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.

What do you think the image is? Let us know in the comments!