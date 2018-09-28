‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Attempts to Get an ‘Avengers 4’ Spoiler

The hype is larger than ever for Marvel’s Avengers 4, and it looks like even Dancing With the Stars has gotten in on the speculation.

Tonight’s episode of the hit ABC series revealed the cast for Dancing with the Stars Junior, which includes actress and Avengers: Infinity War alum Ariana Greenblatt. DWTS host Tom Bergeron joked that it was his only chance to get a spoiler for Avengers 4, before asking Greenblatt if she will reprise her role as young Gamora in the film.

“Well, as with all Marvel movies, you’ll have to see…” Greenblatt explained.

Considering the amount of secrecy surrounding Avengers 4, and the role Gamora (Zoe Saldana) played in the film’s predecessor, this certainly makes sense. As fans will remember, Gamora was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in an attempt to secure the Soul Stone, which the younger version of Gamora appeared to be trapped in in some way.

“The power that it took Thanos to click his fingers, he’s so dramatic that if you look closely at the film and the damage of the gauntlet,” Joe Russo explained to ComicBook.com. “You look closely at the very last scene, it damages his arm dramatically. And that moment when he clicks his fingers sends him into this ethereal plane inside of the Soul Stone where as part of his quote unquote hero’s journey in the film, he has one last moment to convey a sense of guilt about what he’s done. It illustrates what a complicated character he is. So, to clarify, it’s a spiritual representation of her and obviously that’s something that the Soul Stone has power to do. But really it’s there to illustrate his pain and his guilt. I wouldn’t read much more into it beyond that.”

Granted, Saldana has hinted that she will appear in Avengers 4 in some context, so it certainly seems possible that Greenblatt could factor into the film as well. But seeing as the actress is following Marvel’s unwritten rule about secrecy, it sounds like fans will just have to wait to find out.

What do you think of Dancing With The Stars attempting to get Avengers 4 spoilers? Do you hope to see young Gamora return in the film? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.