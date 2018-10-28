Marvel Fan Wins Halloween With Epic Drax Costume

There are a lot of amazing Halloween costumes out there, but one Marvel fan managed to capture everything that makes Drax great in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

It’s tough to pull off, but Reddit user RollOutTheReels managed to execute this version of Dave Bautista’s Marvel character to perfection — right down to the zarg-nuts. Take a look below:

Wow, amazing! This is truly the type of look that many cosplayers would love to nail, but few achieve. And it’s just a simple Halloween costume.

This tribute to Drax is just one of many awesome Marvel-inspired Halloween dedications this year. One fan’s pumpkin-based set up of Iron Man and Spider-Man has already made the rounds, impressing and depressing all of us.

And then there’s the other decorative display of Thanos in the middle of Spider-Man and Iron Man, with the heroes doing their best to rip the Infinity Gauntlet off of Thanos’ hand.

To say that costumes and decorations inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe are dominating this Halloween would be an understatement. The buzz surrounding the superhero universe continues to build.

Anticipation for Avengers 4 continues to build as fans are eager to find out how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will respond to Thanos’ fateful snap. With half of the universe wiped away, there’s a lot of Avenging for these superheroes to do.

One of the most mysterious aspects of the new movie is what the official title will be, as rumors continues to swirl about what the name of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel will actually be. While Kevin Feige and directors Joe and Anthony Russo might know, apparently some of the movie’s stars have no idea what the title is, including Karen Gillan.

“I actually don’t know the name of it,” Gillan told The Wrap’s Shoot This Now podcast. “Didn’t Mark Ruffalo blurt out a name recently or something, I feel like I heard something about that. I don’t know that there’s a title yet, so, who knows.”

Not only does Gillan not know the title, she never even saw a script.

“We didn’t even get a script. There was no script,” Gillan said. “Just my scenes. I’d sometimes get them just in the morning, do them, hand them back over at the end of the day. I mean, the directors would fill us in on everything that we needed in terms of context, but still, I don’t know what this movie’s about (laughs).”

Gillan, and the rest of us, will find out what’s going on when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.