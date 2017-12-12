‘Avengers 4’: Gwyneth Paltrow Possibly Reveals A Huge Pepper Potts Spoiler

Gwyneth Paltrow may have revealed a pretty considerable spoiler for Avengers 4 on her Instagram page.

The actress who has been playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008’s Iron Man shared behind-the-scenes videos between takes from her trailer. However, the possible spoiler came in the form of her outfit. Paltrow is wearing a motion capture suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos below.

The reason Paltrow in a motion capture suit while filming Avengers 4, which will likely have its actual title revealed after Avengers: Infinity War releases, is because it’s a sign that Pepper Potts will be sporting her Rescue armor or another Iron Man suit.

“Waiting to go on set,” Paltrow wrote with the hashtag “pepperpotts,” confirming her location. The second post reads, “Stole Dr. Zhu from Robert while we wait to go on set.”

“Am I healthier than Robert?” Paltrow asks the doctor massaging her feet during the video. Of course, this indicates a potential second spoiler, this one being Tony Stark‘s survival of Avengers: Infinity War for an appearance in Avengers 4.

Paltrow appeared in all three Iron Man films, with her character openly standing against Iron Man suits in Iron Man 3. After Tony rebuilt his suits in Captain America: Civil War, Paltrow appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming for a scene which indicated a possible engagement between Tony and Pepper.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to follow it on May 3, 2019.