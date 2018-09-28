Mark Ruffalo Teases Mind-Blowing Technology for Hulk in ‘Avengers 4’

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk didn’t exactly shine in Avengers: Infinity War, getting KO’d by Thanos and then refusing to show up again for the fight to protect Earth’s Infinity Stones from capture. Well, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans fully expect Hulk to make a triumphant return in the upcoming Avengers 4, and according to Ruffalo, it will be the best Hulk we’ve seen yet. Literally.

Here’s what Ruffalo had to say to The Marvelists about how far the technology to create Hulk has come, from his first time in the role during The Avengers to his next time out in Avengers 4:

“I mean the technology’s come so far now – and just wait ’til you see the next one [Avengers 4]. What we’re able to do with the technology is mind-blowing!”

Advancements in film technology have certainly allowed a character like Hulk to only get better and more convincing onscreen. Fans who can’t repress the memory will remember the horrifically-colored monstrosity that was Ang Lee’s Hulk, then the somewhat better, but still clearly fake rendering of Edward Norton’s Incredible Hulk. Ruffalo’s Hulk in Avengers was the most personable performance yet, and the actor’s influence and control of his Hulk performance has only grown since then – culminating with Hulk’s longest and best storyline yet, seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has already teased that Hulk is currently getting a trilogy of subplots, which began in Thor 3 and runs through Avengers 3 and 4. That makes the Infinity War sequel a finale to Hulk’s arc – and quite possibly an ending for this particular iteration of the character. Before that happens, though, it sounds like Ruffalo will get a chance to give his best visual performance yet, and some early Avengers 4 concept art suggests what that could entail:

As you can see above, it looks like Hulk will actually be suiting up for some kind of cosmic mission in Avengers 4, alongside his fellow original Avengers and some key survivors of The Snap. The space suit that Hulk is wearing hints that he’ll have some kind of active role to play – perhaps finally achieving some kind of union between his Hulk and Bruce Banner personas. “Science Hulk” would need more visual work than ever, in order to give the character an even stronger hint of Ruffalo’s personality. That’s just speculation, so it’ll be interesting to see what Marvel actually does with the character.

