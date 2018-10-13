‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Might Hold Secret to When ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Releases

If there’s one thing Marvel Cinematic Universe fans want more than the real title of the upcoming Avengers 4 it’s the first trailer for the film or, at the very least, the release date for the trailer. However, one fan thinks they know exactly when that eagerly-anticipated look at the final chapter of the Avengers story will drop — and it’s been right in front of us the entire time.

Over on Twitter, a fan named Michael McCarthy posted that they think the Avengers 4 trailer is coming in just over a month from now on November 8th thanks to something they spotted in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I can see the trailer for #Avengers4 dropping on November 8th. Why do you ask? Because 11:8 is on the license plate when Nick Fury turn to Ash in #InfinityWar #Marvel #hopefullynotJanuary18th. #EagleEyeFan @Russo_Brothers — Michael McCarthy 18KB (@MMcCarthy681) October 13, 2018

“I can see the trailer for #Avengers4 dropping on November 8th,” he wrote. “Why do you ask? Because 11:8 is on the license plate when Nick Fury turn to Ash in #InfinityWar.”

While those numbers could be nothing or could even be a hint that the trailer will arrive on January 18th — something McCarthy notes — November 8th would be in line with many of the first trailers for Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Generally, first trailers arrive roughly six months ahead of the film’s release date. With Avengers 4 set to arrive on May 3, 2019, a November 8 trailer date would fall within that six months. The recent first trailer for Captain Marvel also fell into the general six months lead time.

That Captain Marvel trailer may also be a marker towards when we will get that Avengers 4 trailer and the film’s title as well. Back in May, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that fans will know the title of Avengers 4 this year, just more towards the end of the year.

“That’ll be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title,” Feige said. “It’ll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film.”

With the Captain Marvel trailer out and November technically being towards the end of the year, November is starting to look pretty good for a first look at what might just be the most anticipated superhero movie ever. Until then, however, fans can keep themselves busy trying to sort out the mysterious image directors the Russo Brothers shared on Twitter Friday night to mark the official wrap of Avengers 4.

The image, which appears to be a glowing blue object of some sort, has sent fans scrambling to see if there is some sort of hidden message there — be it a clue about the film’s plot or the mysterious title itself. Some of the ideas? Well, they’re pretty humorous.

“So the title is Avengers 4: Wrapped. I knew it.”

What do you think? Will we finally get the first Avengers 4 trailer and title in November or do you think we’ll have to wait a bit longer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers 4 is set to open in theaters May 3, 2019.