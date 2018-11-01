Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Explains the Real Bonus of the End-Credits Scene

After a decade of Marvel Studios films smashing box office records, producer Kevin Feige was recognized for his contributions at the 2018 Britannia Awards for his worldwide contributions to entertainment. During his acceptance speech for the honor, Feige addressed the ever-popular post-credits scene and revealed the real reason why he’s proud of these tags at the end of each film.

“Movies bring people together, but they also bring people together behind the scenes,” Feige said during his speech. “At Marvel Studios, we’ve been putting a scene after the end credits in all of our films since the very beginning. The fans love it, it’s a tease of something to come.”

“But the real bonus is that the audience is going to sit there and look at all the names of the hundreds of thousands of people who work so hard to bring these movies to life,” Feige continued. “That really inspired me as a kid, to see all those names and I hope it inspires people today.”

Feige went on to thank his many collaborators who help made the Marvel Cinematic Universe the juggernaut success that it is today, including fellow producers Victoria Alonso and Louis D’Esposito.

The Marvel Studios president refrained from offering any details about the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, but thankfully we’ve started to learn more about the new film in the MCU thanks to various cast members and producers letting details slip.

While a lot of beloved characters died in the previous film, Avengers 4 might also feature some surprising returns from deceased characters. Producer Michael Grillo seemingly confirmed that Doctor Strange actress Tilda Swinton would be reprising her role as the Ancient One, despite that character’s death.

Captain America: Civil War actor Frank Grillo also teased the return of Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow while speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with host Jim Norton.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback,” Grillo said. “Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

When asked why Grillo was willing to divulge this piece of privileged information, the actor provided a hilarious response: “Because I’m 117 years old.”

We’ll learn more about what Feige has in store for the future of the MCU when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.