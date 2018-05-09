Disney Won’t Rule Out More Avengers Sequels After ‘Avengers 4’

With Avengers: Infinity War being billed as the beginning of the end of the first “book” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many people are expecting to see the end of the franchise in next year’s sequel.

But people shouldn’t be so quick in writing off Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. The head honcho for the House of Mouse spoke about the franchise’s status during Disney’s 2018 second quarter earnings call, revealing that there could be more installments in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don’t think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie,” Iger told investors, indicating that nothing is set in stone at this point.

Of course, Iger has also given autonomy to Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige. When the production company was just a branch of Marvel Entertainment, they were still under the purview of Ike Perlmutter and the Marvel Creative Committee, which proved to be more trouble than they were worth.

Iger and Disney Chairman Alan Horn helped split the two branches, with Marvel Studios functioning as a sole entity for movie productions while Marvel Entertainment handles pretty much everything else, including TV, comics, and video games.

This has allowed Feige to become one of the most successful movie producers in Hollywood, with Avengers: Infinity War having the potential to be the highest grossing movie in history in its current box office run. Chances are that Iger trusts Feige enough to get the job, and if Feige says “No More Avengers,” they’ll probably go with his gut.

But of course, this is all speculation with no one knowing what’s going to happen in Avengers 4 and beyond. They could set the stage for a new team, something like the Eternals, the Thunderbolts, or something else entirely.

Or they could pave the way for the New Avengers to take the torch from the classic team of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the others.

Marvel Studios is in a great place, with Spider-Man set to appear in two more solo movies and a lucrative new franchise in Black Panther. They hope that success will continue with Captain Marvel, as Brie Larson is set to make her debut next March.

We’ll see what the future holds for the Avengers next year, when the new movie comes out in May.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Do you think the Avengers should ride off in the sunset? Or pass the baton to a new team of heroes? Let us know in the comments!