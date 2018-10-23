Hilarious ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meme Blames Tobey Maguire for the Snap

Many Marvel fans are angry at Thanos because of the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, when the Mad Titan snapped away half of existence including many popular superheroes. But what if Thanos isn’t to blame? What if Tobey Maguire‘s dance-tastic Spider-Man was the true villain?

A new meme has popped up on Reddit courtesy of user GyRAFFE1, who combined the most depressing footage from Avengers: Infinity War with the most depressing footage from Spider-Man 3, to create an epic alternate that we’re now wishing was canon. Check it out:

That Tobey Maguire! He’s always grooving down streets and snapping superheroes out of existence! Fortunately, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will have a chance to avenge the fallen next year when the new movie comes out. Hopefully we get more memes out of the movie.

While many fans expect some of these snaps to be reversed — especially considering Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming out soon and Black Panther 2 was just revealed — there might be some other character deaths that fans have to worry about in Avengers 4.

Captain America actor Chris Evans riled up fans a couple weeks ago when he posted a tweet after wrapping up filming on the new movie. His words made it seem like he could be done with his iconic role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Weeks later, Evans appeared at ACE Comic Con in Chicago when he elaborated on his post, seemingly refuting the assumption that he’s finished playing Captain America.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

We’ll all find out how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes get back at Thanos and Tobey Maguire when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.