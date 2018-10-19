‘Avengers 4’: We Wish This Fan-Art of Iron Man’s Proton Cannon Was Real

The Marvel fandom’s speculation about Avengers 4 is getting more and more specific by the day, but at least it’s helping create some pretty awesome fanart.

BossLogic recently shared another take on Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) holding a proton cannon, a tool that has become a pretty prominent fan theory surrounding Avengers 4. You can check it out below.

Over the past few weeks, theories have circled around some vague-looking photos that Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted, with a proton cannon emerging as one of the possibilities of what exactly the picture is. And while there’s really no telling if that theory is correct, fans still seem to be enjoying seeing these renderings of what the proton cannon could look like.

Avengers 4 will see Tony and the remaining Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes in a last-ditch effort to defeat Thanos — one that will supposedly take Tony’s arc to new heights as well.

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character.” Anthony Russo echoed in an interview earlier this year. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick. The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in [Infinity War] is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

“I do think Iron Man, like Spider-Man, like Batman, like Superman, like James Bond has existed long before most of us were around and will exist long after most of us are gone.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of Downey’s potential retirement. “So it’s inevitable at some point, but certainly nothing I have to think about anytime soon.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.