Is John Cena Interested In Being The Next Captain America?

When Avengers 4 hits the silver screen next May, it very well could be the last time audiences see Chris Evans dress up as Captain America. Prevailing fan theories would say that either Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) or Bucky Barners/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) will be the one to pick up the iconic shield when Evans’ last day as Steve Rogers comes.

But what if Evans’ replacement is a person nobody saw coming? Earlier this evening, WWE wrestler and actor John Cena posted a cryptic image to his Instagram. With no text written, Cena simply shared an image of Captain America’s battle-damaged shield from Captain America.

Does this mean The Champ is chomping at the bit to put on the blue and scarlet colors? Your guess is as good as ours. If you do take a step back and look at it, Cena might be on to something after all — how is Thanos (Josh Brolin) going to defeat somebody he can’t see?

Earlier this Fall, Evans took to Twitter to share an emotional message with fans saying he’d wrapped his scenes on the upcoming Avengers 4.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans tweeted. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

A few days later, Evans was attending ACE Comic Con in Chicago and clarified the tweet, promising it wasn’t a spoiler of what’s to come in Avengers 4.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Avengers 4 arrives in theaters on May 3, 2019.