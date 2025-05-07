Star Wars’ New Original Trilogy Sequel Preview Reunites Leia & Mon Mothma

If you’re a fan of the original Star Wars trilogy, then there’s never been a better time to get into the Star Wars comics. Not only are there plenty of fantastic comics to get into already in the Marvel canon, but there are more on the way. There is an upcoming comic set in the direct aftermath of the original trilogy, following the main cast as they establish the New Republic in a still very chaotic galaxy. With this comic releasing on May 7, Marvel has shown a few preview pages of the upcoming comic, which shows the long awaited reunion between fan favorite characters Leia and Mon Mothma.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mon Mothma, despite her limited appearances in the movies themselves, is a beloved character, just like many other beloved characters. She is one of the leaders of the Rebel Alliance, often being called as the one who oversees the entire Alliance itself. She’s made innumerable appearances in Star Wars: Legends material and other adaptations, such as video games like Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. She is regarded as one of the galaxy’s foremost leaders, with her only competition being Princess Leia herself.

The two political powerhouses of the New Republic, unfortunately, do not have many on-screen appearances together. And even then, their scenes are only large scale scenes where it is a group of people together, often a chunk of other leaders being present. Now, however, we get to see the two reunite in a great way.

They’re a Political Match Made in Heaven

The new preview of the comic showed Leia and Mon Mothma walking through a building on Chandrila, the temporary capital of the recently instated New Republic. The two are discussing their immediate meeting with representatives of the planet Pirros. Mon Mothma is skeptical that the group will want anything to do with their new government. While the old Pirrosi leaders would have been sympathetic to the New Republic’s cause, Mothma warns that the new leaders will likely not want to negotiate with the people who destroyed the Empire.

Princess Leia, of course, is the optimist between the two. She says that the Pirrosi people may yet want to work with the New Republic, and even if they do not want to, they at least have to try to get them on their side. Leia gives a speech about how just because they’ve won the war against the Empire does not mean they can rest on their laurels. They need to continue fighting every day to ensure peace in their galaxy, and that means trying to turn potential allies into friends. Mon Mothma says she will always appreciate Leia’s strength of heart, and the two step into the meeting.

What Else Can We Expect?

If this small snippet of a conversation was any indication, we’ll likely be seeing a lot of political confrontation led by Mothma and Leia. The two are the best politicians in the entire Star Wars, and seeing them team up is always a welcome treat. Mothma is a pragmatist who expects the worst, and Leia is an optimist who always works for a future with endless hope. They are a perfect pair, balancing each other out beautifully to form an absolutely killer political team. And of course we can expect intense Star Wars action from Luke and Han as well, as the preview also showcased Luke running into an Empire’s Star Destroyer. Overall, we have a lot to look forward to with this comic.

Star Wars #1 releases May 7.