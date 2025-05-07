Marvel Announces New Black Cat Series (& It’s About Time)

Black Cat has been a fan-favorite Spider-Man character for decades, and she’s returning for an all-new series from writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Gleb Melkinov. Black Cat came back to prominence thanks to writer Jed MacKay’s Black Cat solo series from a few years ago, a series that reminded readers why they loved Black Cat so much. Black Cat also got a chance to be back by Spider-Man’s side in the Zeb Wells’ run on The Amazing Spider-Man, which did no favors for the character, but showed off some great Black Cat goodness. However, her team ups with Jackpot kept her in the public eye. Fans want more Black Cat, and Marvel giving it to them from Wilson and Melkinov is perfect.

According to Marvel, this will be a very different Black Cat book than what came before, teasing her battling a lot more supervillains than she has before. The series is described as being a “radical shift” for the character and her solo adventures, something that should pique fan interest.

“The series will be a radical shift for the character’s solo adventures as Black Cat finds herself battling supervillains, including many of Spider-Man’s most fearsome foes, amidst her usual high-stakes capers,” Marvel’s announcement reads. “But is her most recent change of heart for purely altruistic reasons or simply a way to pull off her greatest heist yet?”

That’s an intriguing set-up for the series, but what excites fans even more is return of Wilson to Marvel. G. Willow Wilson helped co-create Ms. Marvel, and her work on Ms. Marvel laid all of the groundwork for everything that fans love about the character. Wilson has been working over at DC a lot since leaving Marvel, with highlights like Sandman Universe, Catwoman: One Bad Day, and Poison Ivy. Her work on Poison Ivy, with art by Marcio Takara, has been her biggest success in years. It was meant to be miniseries, but has going strong since its 2022 debut. Wilson has shown that she’s on another level at DC, so handing her the reins to Black Cat promises to take the character in entirely new directions. Wilson already showed off what she could do with the character in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood, whetting readers’ whistle for more.

“As soon as Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood dropped and people saw the Black Cat story, readers began to ask me, ‘When are you going to write more Felicia?’ Well, the answer is: right now,” Wilson said of the new Black Cat series. “Black Cat is so much fun to work with. She’s a supporting character with main character energy. And she has such a rich history that there are tons of tantalizing story threads to pull on.”

Wilson has shown her expertise at finding new facets of old characters and letting them shine in new ways. Her work on Poison Ivy has been phenomenal, mainly because she’s constantly subverting readers’ expectations. Wilson could have easily made Poison Ivy into Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, copying the vibe of the MAX series which fans love so much, but she went in an entirely different direction, looking into new facets of the character. Black Cat is a character who can seem rather simple, much like Poison Ivy, but is ripe for development. Wilson is one of the best writers in the comic industry today. MacKay’s time writing Black Cat has left Wilson some big shoes, but if anyone can fill them, it’s G. Willow Wilson. Add Melkinov’s fantastic art to the mix and Black Cat is looking to be an amazing book.

Black Cat #1 is on sale August 20, 2025.