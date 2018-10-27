’13 Reasons Why’ Star Cast in ‘Avengers 4’

After her role in the breakout Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Langford‘s profile continues to rise as the actress joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new report from The Wrap indicates that Langford has joined the cast of Avengers 4, and that her scenes have already been shot for the project. Of course, that makes sense because the picture has wrapped both principal and additional photography, but it bears distinction.

There is no word yet on who Langford is playing in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, but that’s just more reason for fans to kickstart those speculation engines.

Langford catapulted to stardom with 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix series based the popular young adult novel. The show is ultimately about her character’s death, but Langford returned for the second season of the series. Now she’s moving on to other projects.

Other than Avengers 4, she has also been cast in another Netflix series called Cursed, which is a retelling of the legend of King Arthur. Langford will play Nimue in the series, a character who will eventually become the Lady of the Lake.

Many fans are curious about the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, and though Marvel Studios has tried to keep the details under wraps, new rumors and potential spoilers have began to creep up.

Last week a new photo featured Gwyneth Paltrow in Iron Man-esque armor, adding more fuel to the fire that the character of Pepper Potts will be suiting up as the hero Rescue.

Another actor seemingly confirmed that their deceased character would be making a return in the new movie.

Captain America: Civil War actor Frank Grillo recently revealed that his character Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow would be returning while speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Jim Norton.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback … Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie,” Grillo said.

When Norton asked why he was willing to spill the beans on the latest movie, Grillo gave a humorous and blunt response on the podcast. “Because I’m 117 years old.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that the trailer for Avengers 4 would be coming before the end of the year, so fans won’t have to wait long before learning new details about the film.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2019.