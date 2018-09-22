Mysterious Object In New ‘Avengers 4’ Photo Possibly Identified

Either War Machine is building his own Large Hadron Collider in Avengers 4, or he’s about to reach his Hyper Combo level and bust out the big guns on Thanos.

After the mysterious object found in the compound in Avengers: Infinity War popped back up in the latest set photo for the next movie, fans on Reddit started digging and may have found what that giant piece of tech could actually be — and Marvel vs. Capcom fans have a lot to be excited about.

It might seem unlikely that Marvel Studios would take a page out of the fighting game reference book and throw in Iron Man and War Machine’s ridiculous proton cannon, but it seems like that homage has already been paid. Remember when Gamora hot wired the huge blaster dislodged from the starship in her fight with Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2?

Now, we could be paying WAY TOO MUCH attention to this inconsequential object, or it could come back to play a major part in Avengers 4.

At this point, we’re dying for any scrap of info about the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, that we’ll try out any theory to see how it fits. Maybe this is just a leftover prop from Avengers: Infinity War, or maybe it’s about to become the most important object in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who can say except the Russo Brothers?

Maybe we can lean on our old friend Mark Ruffalo, who has made it part of his brand to let loose some Marvel spoilers from time to time. The actor already said they’re doing the reshoots to actually film the movie, which is currently underway.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo told the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo added that a lot of stuff is being created on the fly, with the Russos collaborating with the writers and actors on the set.

Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing,” Ruffalo said. “And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.