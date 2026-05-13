Punisher: One Last Kill’s Post-Credits Scene Decision Was the Right Choice (& Continues an MCU Trend)

Jon Bernthal is back as Frank Castle in The Punisher: One Last Kill, but does it have a post-credits scene setting up his future? The Special Presentation itself is very self-contained: timeline-wise, while it keeps things vague, it’s mostly running alongside Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which wrapped up the week before this dropped. That would certainly help explain why the Punisher didn’t return in Born Again‘s sophomore outing, but after the special’s ending, we do know what’s next for the character. Warning: SPOILERS ahead.

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Unlike many MCU movies and TV shows, Punisher: One Last Kill does not have an after-credits scene. However, that’s not to say it isn’t worth sitting through the credits to appreciate everyone who worked on the special, and to enjoy the music that plays over the ending as well. Commendably, Marvel also uses this spot for an important message, highlighting ways to get support for those struggling with their mental health and suicidal thoughts, which fits with its depiction of the title character, reading:

“You are not alone. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges or thoughts of suicide, text or call 998, or chat 998lifeline.org for support 24/7. For help outside of the U.S. visit findahelpline.com.”

Punisher: One Last Kill Was Right In Not Having A Post-Credits Scene

Image via Disney+

In a sense, the very end of Punisher: One Last Kill plays like a post-credits stinger. There’s the real ending to his story with Frank at his daughter’s grave, where he talks about feeling like she was with him and how he’s going to keep on going. It carries with it a feeling of emotional heft, before then transitioning to Frank back in full Punisher costume, taking out a criminal who, in what might be the worst act we’ve seen in the MCU, brutally killed a dog earlier in the special. That very much setup the Punisher still being active, and had its own sense of catharsis and payoff, and so a credits scene after that would’ve been unnecessary.

We already know that the Punisher will return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has been teased already in that movie’s trailer. Marvel presumably doesn’t want to give too much of that away, so it makes sense we don’t see any of it at the end of One Last Kill. This is also in keeping with several recent MCU TV shows: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 didn’t have a credits scene, and nor did Wonder Man Season 1’s ending. In terms of Marvel’s Special Presentations, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special did have one, but Werewolf by Night did not.

The credits scenes are arguably a little less effective on streaming anyway, when the viewer can simply skip ahead to watch if there is one, rather than giving another reason to sit and stay through the full credits themselves. But specifically in terms of Punisher: One Last Kill it wasn’t necessary, allowing the weight of the ending to linger, while we know what’s next for him anyway.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+.

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