Marvel Cinematic Universe’s New Avengers Assemble in Fan Art

We are facing the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Avengers 4 will likely force fans to say goodbye to many fan-favorite characters they’ve come to know and love.

But it will also serve as a beginning, as we’re likely to see a new era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to lead the charge for the next decade of superhero movies. One Marvel Studios fan imagined a possible lineup of New Avengers, teasing a possible team of heroes that can carry the torch into the future.

Take a look:

There are six capable heroes in that lineup, and it would be amazing to see all of them take on the mantle of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. And while more than half of them have been snapped out of existence already, we’re almost certain the heroes will be returning in Avengers 4.

After all, why else would they make Spider-Man: Far From Home, or announce Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct Black Panther 2?

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still unclear, but Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp are all poised to carry the load in case some familiar favorites don’t make it out.

Well, maybe not Doctor Strange, as actor Benedict Cumberbatch tried to downplay his involvement in the future of the MCU.

“I’m dust, baby,” Cumberbatch said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I’m just out there. I’m in the ether. I’m probably part of your food chain. I’m in your stomach somewhere.”

He did admit that he’s had a great time filming Avengers: Infinity War, meaning that he would likely be happy to return for more movies on the condition that his character is resurrected in the new film.

“It’s amazing,” Cumberbatch said. “It’s ludicrous. It just gets sort of giddy and unreal, to be honest…I mean, just being part of that franchise is a kick, let alone the people I got to have screen time with and the story that I was sort of part of. I mean, it was really extraordinary to do and even more weird and wonderful to see it roll out and get that kind of reception.”

We’ll see what happens who is around when the smoke clears on Avengers 4, premiering in theaters on May 3, 2019.