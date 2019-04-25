‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars Pom Klementieff, Paul Bettany Know “Nothing” About ‘Avengers 4’

After seeing Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are desperate to know what happens in the film's sequel due out in 2019. Based on a recent interview, Avengers stars Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, and Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis from the Guardians of the Galaxy, are just as in the dark as fans are, or at least so they claim.

In an interview with MTV, Bettany and Klementieff claim to "know nothing" about Avengers 4. This makes a certain amount of sense since both characters were dead.

Bettany goes on to explain that not only does he know nothing about the movie, but he was a lot of time on a fake script.

"Here's my experience," Bettany says. "I read the script and then the Russo Brothers rung me up and said, 'what'd you think?' I said, 'oh it's great' and they went 'that's not the script' and I went 'what?' They went 'oh it's got lots of different, it's got a different ending, it's got different turns in it, certain people die that don't die.' And they said, 'but we want you to read the real script.

"Now, I'm dyslexic so it takes me like five hours to read this and then they lock me in a room to read the real script and it's the same script, so I rung them up and I said 'um' and they said, 'what happened' I went, and I read 'Code Red' or whatever they called it and he said, 'yeah what do you think.' I said, 'I went it was the same script' and he asked me some questions and then he went 'aw man they gave you the wrong script again,'" Bettany explained. "So, after ten hours given over to reading scripts that I was never going to make I decided not to. I said, 'what happens at the end of this one?' and Joe just said, 'I think me, and Anthony are going to have to leave town.' So that's what, we knew it was bad."

Avengers: Infinity War releases on Digital HD on July 31 and on Blu-ray on August 14th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.