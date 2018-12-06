‘Avengers 4’: Pepper Potts To Suit Up In Her Own Armor

Fans have long been speculating on the exact role Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) would play in Marvel Studios‘ Avengers 4 next year and now, it appears confirmation has arrived that she’ll be suiting up for battle. According to a new report from Deadline, Potts will be getting some armor of her own to help the Avengers take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) and company.

Though the report stops short of saying Potts will take on the Rescue mantle she picked up in Invincible Iron Man #10 (May 2009), it does confirm that fact she’ll be receiving the armor.

“Next summer, Larson joins the action in the fourth Avengers film,” Deadline’s Geoff Boucher reported. “Also joining the fray: Pepper Potts (portrayed by Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow), who was introduced as a civilian in Iron Man a decade ago but is now getting armor of her own.”

Earlier, pictures leaked of Paltrow apparently talking a selfie in the purple armor, which was then followed up by leaked toy pictures — which, in turn, included images of said toys featuring the purple armor.

Though Potts has been a long-time supporting character of Iron Man — she debuted in Tales of Suspense #45 (September 1963), just six issues after Tony Stark himself first appeared — Rescue is a more recent moniker she’s picked up.

According to the actress herself, Potts might be a brand-new mother the next time we see her. Earlier this summer, Paltrow let some potential spoilers slip in an official Avengers: Infinity War magazine.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow states. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

Paltrow will reprise the role in Avengers 4. Avengers 4 also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. Other movies on the Marvel Studios’ slate include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.