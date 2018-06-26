‘Avengers 4’ Set Photos Reveal Major Plot Point That Could Change Everything

Fans are wondering just how the Avengers will get out of Thanos obliterating half the world, and new photos seem to indicate that will fall to time travel.

A few photos previously surfaced showing some of Marvel’s heroes in their original Avengers gear, like Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor). We assumed it could be just a flashback, especially with the issues unresolved between Tony and Steve in Infinity War. A new photo has ushered in a new theory though, one that shows Stark in a SHIELD uniform.

Stark is in full SHIELD regalia in the photo, and that happens to be the same uniform that the SHIELD agents are sporting in other photos — agents that are accompanying a classic Avengers costumed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in other photos. Marvel fan @Lokieed spotted what looks to be the same door in two photos, one with Stark and one without, suggesting that Stark somehow goes back in time and goes undercover as a SHIELD agent.

I’M LATE BUT I just realised that this has to be time travel and not a flashback because there are two Tonys in the same place?? (see the door behind loki and tony) ALSO someone removes the muffle and the shackles from loki’s wrists I swear if present Tony talks to past loki IM- pic.twitter.com/FuHOQGqg41 — melek☀️ (@Lokieed) May 14, 2018

In another photo, Loki can be seen in shackles but looks to also be holding a bright white object, which could very well be the Tesseract (pre CGI of course). That could end up being the key in changing the universe back to a pre-Thanos kills everyone reality, and it also looks like Tony will have help.

Another common element that can be seen in photos is a device on certain characters’ hands. It could end up being some sort of time device, and it seems Tony, Cap, and Ant-Man are all wearing them. Another photo shows Mark Ruffalo in his pre CGI Hulk gear, and he also seems to be sporting a similar looking shape in the form of a patch on his hand.

Thor is also wearing his original gear, but it isn’t known if he has a device on his wrist. He can be seen leading Loki down a hallway though, so perhaps this Thor is just one from the past.

So, do you think the Avengers are going back in time? Let us know in the comments!