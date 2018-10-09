‘Avengers 4’: Tom Holland Reportedly Spotted Leaving Atlanta for Reshoots

There are tons of questions surrounding the future of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the character is getting a sequel with Spider-Man: Far From Home despite being killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.

Well, surprising absolutely no one, it looks like Spider-Man will play a part in Avengers 4. Actor Tom Holland was recently spotted on a plane heading from Atlanta, where the Marvel crossover is undergoing reshoots, to New York City, where some final photography for Spider-Man: Far From Home is supposed to take place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ok here’s a pic of tom holland since a lot of y’all have asked 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6ZMzm1NaAb — em misses bts (@goldenclosetboy) October 6, 2018

Now, it’s worth saying that this could be a return flight from Venice, though it doesn’t make sense that it would be routed for an Atlanta layover before going back up to New York. And this could be a random photo that someone is using for social media fame. Or, just maybe, this is actually a hint that Holland was recently on set to film scenes as Spider-Man for Avengers 4, just before he goes back to finish up Far From Home.

For those who are curious about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s all but guaranteed that Spider-Man will be resurrected after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has spoken at length about Spider-Man: Far From Home being the beginning of a new era in the shared universe, serving as fans’ first glimpse at the world after the events of Avengers 4.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

It will also serve as a palette cleanser, brightening up the mood after the dark and dire tone of the next Marvel crossover film.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will debut on July 5, 2019.