‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Want Rocket to Meet a Real Raccoon on Earth

Avengers: Infinity War was a pretty rough ride into the darkest moment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Avengers 4 will now see the surviving MCU heroes all banding together – a collection that will include the original Avengers team; new characters like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel, and our old friend Rocket Raccoon as the only surviving Guardian of the Galaxy.

Of all the many questions and topics of discussion fans were left with after Avengers: Infinity War, the topic of ‘Rocket on Earth’ has become a trending one. Check out why MCU fans are already running wild with the concept:

The REAL Most Ambitious Crossover

We’re all ignoring the fact that Rocket Raccoon is on Earth and will likely come across a real raccoon https://t.co/jVIjKYBtHG — i like the way Michelle Wolf thinks (@PaulDrakeII) May 3, 2018

The Question at Hand

Y’all think Rocket gone see real raccoons while he on earth? — CAP II (@MindofCAP) May 3, 2018



Identity Crisis

I think the real question on everyone’s mind is will Rocket meet a raccoon while he is on Earth? Also, does he think he’s a rabbit now since he loves Thor and knows Quill is a bit dumb? — Durango Jack (@DurangoJackTV) May 1, 2018

What We Want to See

I hope that rocket gets to see a real raccoon some time

and is like

yo what the fu…. — Wost (」ﾟﾛﾟ)｣ (@KTwowee) May 6, 2018



The Danger in Hope

Expectations for the second part of #InfinityWar : Rocket meeting a “real” raccoon. If this is not going to happen I’ll be disappointed as hell. — Ray (@bakaray_) May 3, 2018



If Rocket doesn’t meet an actual raccoon in Avengers 4 we riot — ?Aaron? (@AaronSmarter) May 7, 2018



In addition to these hopes for a Rocket and real raccoon crossover, fans have other big hopes for the little guy in Avengers 4. See Below:

Dark Rocket

I’m interested to see how Rocket reacts to the events of #InfinityWar in Avengers 4. He’s either going to be hit with debilitating depression or he’s going to go REALLY dark. — Chris Gray (@orange_pill) May 8, 2018



I can’t wait to see how badass Rocket ends up being in Avengers 4. When the emotionslly repressed cybernetic engineered murder rabbit losses everything that matters to him, shit is gonna hit the fan. Infinity stones or not I wouldn’t want to be Thantos. — Chris Gray (@orange_pill) May 8, 2018



“I Am Groot” (Avengers Assemble)

Is it wrong that I want the first trailer for Avengers 4 to be Thor, with Rocket on his shoulder, wielding Stormbreaker while yelling his new battle cry “I am Groot!”



Actually, since they never actually say it, I am GROOT should replace Avengers Assemble as the team battle cry — Joel Prosser (@JoelProsser) May 8, 2018

The MVPs

Avengers 4: The Adventures of Thor, Rocket, and Korg — Josh Gollihar (@jdGollihar19) May 8, 2018

Raccoon… or Packrat?

in avengers 4, i just want 1 scene where they find a massive hidden stash of random robotic body parts rocket has collected over the years. — that weird chick (@shessounusual) May 8, 2018

Get That Arm

if avengers 4 doesn’t end w rocket getting buckys arm then what’s the whole point — thor is wife city (@picantemami) May 7, 2018



What kind of character arc do you want for Rocket Raccoon in Avengers 4? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.