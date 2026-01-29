Are Jean Grey & the Rest of the X-Men Dead In Avengers: Doomsday?

The X-Men seem to be having a bad time in Avengers: Doomsday, leading to the possibility that Jean Grey and the rest of the team could be dead. Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops are seen in the film’s third teaser trailer, confirming that they are alive. However, the sheer destruction that they are surrounded by, combined with the fact that some key characters are missing, means that some beloved mutants may no longer be with us.

The third Avengers: Doomsday teaser opens with Professor X and Magneto having a conversation as dark corners of the X-Mansion are shown. The school seems to be in disarray, with dust and misplaced objects filling the building. Eventually, we see the two old friends conversing. The trailer then cuts to shots of Cyclops unleashing a massive optical beam, with something giant walking in the background.

Cyclops’ Sentinels Scene Teases That The Other X-Men Could Have Died

Cyclops’ shots in the Doomsday trailer show a character who has gone through a lot of pain. He seems to be crying out in agony as he shoots the beam rather than directing it at a specific villain. This means that he may have just gone through a major tragedy, and for a character like Cyclops, the most obvious tragedy would be losing Jean Grey.

The background of the Cyclops shots is evidence of Jean’s potential death, as Cyclops seems to be surrounded by Sentinels. These machines are known for killing X-Men, and it’s hard to think of another set of giant legs that would be behind Cyclops at this moment.

Finally, Jean Grey hasn’t been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, despite the fact that lots of other X-Men have. This further lends credence to the idea that Jean Grey may die early in the movie, possibly off-screen. This is a shame, as she is one of the most beloved characters from the original X-Men lineup, and it’ll clearly be hard for the other mutants to get over her passing.

Jean Grey isn’t the only mutant who could have died in this scene, though. Other high-profile X-Men like Rogue and Iceman haven’t been confirmed to appear in Doomsday, meaning that their deaths could happen here, too. After all, if something is powerful enough to kill Jean Grey, it can probably make easy work out of any other mutant.

However, this is all just speculation based on casting announcements and a few shots from a trailer. The appearance of Chris Evans in the first teaser confirms that unannounced actors are still going to appear in the film, and this could be the case for Famke Janssen. Interestingly, though, Doomsday has a good thematic reason to kill of Jean.

Avengers: Doomsday seems to be about fatherhood or parenthood. The first teaser was about Steve Rogers’ baby, and the second teaser was about Thor and his relationship with Love. Reed Richards and Sue Storm will probably spend much of the movie protecting Franklin from Doom, and the New Avengers are led by a father-daughter duo of Red Guardian and Yelena.

Recent X-Men adaptations like X-Men ’97 have heavily focused on Scott and Jean’s child, Nathan Summers. Although Nathan typically lives on to become Cable, Doomsday could change this by having Nathan and Jean die in the X-Mansion attack. This would set up an interesting thematic parallel between Cyclops and the rest of the heroes, as he has already lost his child, while the others are trying to prevent that from happening to them.

Every X-Men We Know Is Alive In Avengers: Doomsday

Although it is possible that a lot of X-Men could die, we already know that some are alive based on the first cast announcement. Avengers: Doomsday‘s famous chairs reveal listed the names of a lot of actors, meaning more X-Men outside of Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops will appear.

Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy, aka Beast, will return in Doomsday. It isn’t known if this is the Beast from the original X-Men trilogy, or the Beast from the end of The Marvels, or if these are the same Beast. Alan Cumming’s Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler, will also appear in the film.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit has also been confirmed to appear. However, this is the Gambit from the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine, not Taylor Kitsch’s Gambit from FOX’s X-Men timeline. There are also heavy rumors that characters like Deadpool and Wolverine will appear. However, there is no official word yet on the fate of Jean Grey.

