‘Avengers 4′: Mark Ruffalo Jokes That the Russo Brothers’ Cryptic Photo is a “Spoiler”

Mark Ruffalo’s tendencies to accidentally spoil important Marvel Cinematic Universe details has led us to question everything he says about the franchise, most recently claiming that Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a spoiler on their Twitter account.

This 👀… and you fired me for a measly slip of the title? Spoiler alert! //t.co/5v19VZwTqp — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 16, 2018

Ruffalo shared a the image the directors shared to announce Avengers 4 had wrapped and added, “This 👀… and you fired me for a measly slip of the title? Spoiler alert!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this being an opportunity to tease the directors about how the ambiguous photo reveals nothing about the film’s plot, it also serves as a continuation of a joke about the directors firing Ruffalo from the MCU.

Ruffalo ignited the banter when he took to Twitter to plead with Jimmy Fallon regarding his appearance on The Tonight Show, jokingly asking the host to edit out the moment where he let the upcoming film’s title slip. The Russo brothers replied to the actor to let him know he had been fired, with Ruffalo then asking the directors if they could talk about the rash decision.

While all of these messages are clearly attempts on the behalf of the MCU’s cast and crew to troll devout Marvel fans, that hasn’t stopped audiences from attempting to interpret the many ambiguous teases that members of the MCU have shared online.

The photo Ruffalo was referencing depicts nothing other than contrasting colors and possibly a shape in the center, leaving the vague image up to a number of interpretations. One prevailing theory is that the image was a section of the new film’s logo, as its color scheme resembled that of previous Avengers films. With the film hitting theaters in seven months, most fans are wondering when we’ll finally get an official look at the film, leaving us to do nothing more than speculate about every element of the sequel.

The film’s reshoots may have only recently wrapped, but the Russos have reportedly been working on editing for quite some time, allowing these reshoots to ensure a more cohesive final product.

“We’ve worked on the edit all summer and we’re excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March,” Anthony Russo previously told Deadline.

Fans can enjoy the adventure when Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

[H/T Twitter, MarkRuffalo]