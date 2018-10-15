‘Avengers 4’ Directors’ Mysterious New Image May Have Been Deciphered

The mysterious new image released by Avengers 4 directors Anthony and Joe Russo Friday to commemorate wrapping filming on the Avengers: Infinity War sequel may be a snippet of its yet-to-be-revealed logo.

This latest tease suspiciously resembles the Avengers insignia seen in the image above. Recently leaked toy packaging, simply branded “Avengers,”

featured a blue logo, following a silver logo for The Avengers, a red logo for Age of Ultron, and a gold logo for Infinity War.

The Russos’ new image is undergoing intense scrutiny from fans, who have already fruitlessly combed through the filmmakers’ previous and otherwise innocuous teaser photo that is believed to contain cryptic hints at Avengers 4.

A title and subsequent trailer reveal are expected to be imminent in keeping with Marvel Studios’ promotional history: the first Age of Ultron trailer debuted in late October 2014, while the premiere look at Infinity War arrived in late November 2017. If that same window holds true, a first-look at Avengers 4 could be just weeks away.

Following the second round of reshoots that wrapped Friday, the Russos expect to remain in post-production on the mega-sized superhero crossover through March.

“We’ve worked on the edit all summer and we’re excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March,” Anthony Russo previously told Deadline.

The Avengers filmmakers added it was “gratifying” for audiences to make Infinity War a $2 billion-plus grosser despite the ensuing fallout from the Infinity Stone-powered snap from Thanos (Josh Brolin) that annihilated half of all life in the universe and look forward to delivering a satisfying conclusion to the year-long cliffhanger.

“It’s a rare thing to find in commercial filmmaking and we know it had a lot to do with the the capital that’s been built up around these characters for the last ten years of Marvel filmmaking,” Anthony Russo said.

“The audience is so invested in these characters that they’re willing to stick with them even through the hard stuff. It has been our great pleasure as storytellers to take them through that hard stuff and have it be a cathartic and even entertaining experience at times.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3.