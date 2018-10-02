‘Avengers’ Scarlet Witch Has Yet to Be Called by Her Code Name

Over the last few Marvel Studios films, Scarlet Witch has become a popular hero and is one of the most powerful characters in the Avengers. But while everyone else goes by their code name from time to time, no one has yet to refer to her by her superhero callsign.

Elizabeth Olsen’s character is introduced as Wanda Maximoff alongside her twin brother Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Though the hero not referred to as Quicksilver ends up biting the dust in that film, Wanda goes on to appear in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, becoming a pivotal part in both films.

And yet, no one ever refers to her as Scarlet Witch throughout all three films. Usually, everyone just calls her Wanda. This is surprising, considering a lot of fans refer to the character by that name, as she’s known to be called in her comic book appearances.

Scarlet Witch, er, Wanda Maximoff is not the only character to not have a superhero name. Sam Wilson, who is known as the Falcon in the comic books, always goes by his first name, despite having a drone that he calls Redwing — straight out of the comic books.

But most everyone else has a callsign that they go by, especially if they have their own solo movie. Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Vision, STAR-LORD! Perhaps it’s time for someone to make a fan petition to get Marvel to give Scarlet Witch the respect she deserves.

All jokes aside, Marvel is likely about to get in on the branding game for Wanda Maximoff very soon. It was recently revealed that Marvel Studios is working on limited series based on characters who won’t get their own movies, including Loki and, you guessed it, Scarlet Witch.

Both Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming series, which will debut on Disney’s new streaming service.

Wanda Maximoff has experienced some changes in recent movies, as she’s dropped the Sokovian accent she had in Age of Ultron and Civil War. Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo explained the change while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“We have intentionally tried to strip that accent away for a couple of reasons,” the director shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “One is, you’ll notice at the beginning of [Captain America:] Civil War, that Black Widow is training her how to be a spy. And two, she has now been on the run and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent. So if you’re gonna try to disguise yourself, or hide yourself, or not be caught, you’re going to try to limit those trigger warnings that would make it easy for someone to identify you, which would be inclusive of her accent.”

Fans can expect to see Scarlet Witch in Avengers 4 when the film premieres on May 3, 2019.

