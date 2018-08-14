Chris Hemsworth Trolls Marvel Fans With ‘Avengers 4’ Spoilers at Teen Choice Awards

Someone call Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, because Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Hemsworth is coming for the spoiler crown.

Hemsworth won the Teen Choice Award for Sci-Fi Movie Actor for his role as Thor in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok, but could not appear in person due to filming for the Men In Black relaunch. But he did thank Choicey, the Teen Choice Awards mascot, and the fans by trying to spill some of the secrets for Avengers 4. Take a look in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlucky for us, but lucky for Hemsworth, his connection wasn’t the strongest and he’ll likely be spared the wrath of Marvel Studios’ snipers. In the clip he tried to reveal Thor’s new weapon and the actual title of the film, ending with an impassioned plea to Thanos to stop killing his friends.

It’s been a wonderful few days for the God of Thunder actor, who received a beautiful serenade from Leon Bridges and a not-so-nice serenade from The Rock to celebrate his birthday. And though he’s hard at work on Men In Black, it seems like he and Tessa Thompson will have to report to the set of Avengers 4 sometime soon for reshoots.

While the sequel to Infinity War might be the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth’s time as Thor might not be over just yet. It’s assumed that Robert Downey Jr. and/or Chris Evans will be saying goodbye to their Marvel characters after the upcoming film, Hemsworth recently teased that his not quite done with the God of Thunder.

“It was the biggest superhero film opening ever,” Hemsworth said about Infinity War on Instagram. “The film continues to smash records left right and center and, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — it’s all thanks to you guys.”

Further more, his last statement intimated that he’d like to return to play Thor beyond the upcoming Avengers movie.

“Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe,” he said before adding, “We’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.”

While he might be down to return to Marvel, the Star Trek universe is another story.

A recent report indicates that he and star Chris Pine have walked away from Star Trek 4 in a film that was supposed to feature Captain Kirk team up with his father in a time travel adventure.

Hey, so long as he delivers another Thor movie, his fans are likely to be satisfied.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2019.