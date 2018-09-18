‘Avengers 4’ Cast and Crew Photo Leads to Speculation About a Fan-Favorite’s Return

Although the yet-untitled Avengers 4 is under a year away, little has been revealed about the sure-to-be blockbuster. A new photograph that surfaced this weekend, however, has fans speculating that a fan-favorite character might be returning next May.

In the photograph — which was taken at Simone, a restaurant in which director Joe Russo owns a share — director Taika Waititi can be seen grinning ear-to-ear.

Waititi, of course, played Korg the Kronan in Thor: Ragnarok, a film in which he also directed. Thanks to Korg’s comedic relief, the rock-skinned character soon became a favorite for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe across the globe.

Other cast members include Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Marisa Tomei. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also present with his signature ball cap as is Russo and several others.

Also of note is the inclusion of Yvette Nicole Brown, an actor who appeared in Community, a show in which the Russo Brothers served as executive producers.

According to Feige himself, Korg’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t quite done with yet, so it’s totally plausible we see him in Avengers 4, especially after a mysterious disappearance from Avengers: Infinity War.

“We have plans for Korg and Miek,” said Feige in a conversation with Fandango. “When and where we’ll have to wait and see, but we, like the audience now that they’ve seen them, can’t get enough.”

On the commentary track released with the home media version of Avengers: Infinity War, the film’s writers confirmed that some Asgardians did, in fact, escape the ship before Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed it.

“I think we should say that several Asgardians have escaped,” Stephen McFeely said, giving fans some hope to hold onto that Korg, Valkyrie, and maybe a few others made it out.

Russo seconds that note, confirming Valkyrie made it out alive. “Several Asgardians have escaped,” Russo said. “I have gone on record saying Valkyrie has escaped with some of the Asgardians.”

Avengers 4 hits the silver screen on May 3, 2019.