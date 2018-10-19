Marvel Fan Perfectly Decodes ‘Avengers 4’ Russo Brothers Tease

Avengers 4 directors The Russo Bros. have been sharing some cryptic teaser photos from the Infinity War sequel, and those images have definitely kept fans guessing about what kind of secret reveals there could be hiding in plain sight. One such photo was a brightly-colored light, which the Russos posted on social media to commemorate the final day of filming on Avengers 4. Well, one Marvel fan thinks they may have decoded just what that image was all about.

Take a look for yourself, below:

View this post on Instagram SOLVED! #AVENGERS4 🙃😁 @therussobrothers @robertdowneyjr A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Oct 13, 2018 at 2:15am PDT

The imaged is from the Marvel vs. Capcom video games, and fan artist BossLogic equates The Russos’ teaser image to the blast effect from Iron Man’s proton cannon super attack. Of course it’s just a gag, but we have to admit, what you see here makes about as much sense as any other fan theory that’s been spawned by this totally random image. For our money, it still seems more likely that the image was a first tease of the Avengers 4 title.

BossLogic didn’t just get the inspiration for this piece from random imagination: a recent Avengers 4 set photo of Tony Stark’s lab had fans speculating if a particular piece of machinery in the photo was in fact Iron Man’s proton cannon. Given the stakes of the film (trying to reverse Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet Snap), as well as the massive losses suffered at the end of Infinity War, it would make sense for Tony to literally bring out the biggest guns he has, to get a little payback against Thanos.

Of course, there are equally good competing theories about what this mystery device is. Some recent Avengers 4 merchandising photos have hinted that the team could be venturing into the Quantum Realm, and that device in Tony’s lab could be a version of Hank Pym’s Quantum Realm portal generator. It could also be an upscaled version of Tony’s B.A.R.F. technology from Captain America: Civil War, which the Russos teased early on could be part of this Avengers 4 story. The first supposed Avengers 4 trailer description doesn’t really detail exactly what the tech is, but it does give hint that a mind-bending metaphysical journey is on the horizon – which could be exactly what The Russos initially intended with that photo.

