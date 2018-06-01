8 Great Ideas for ‘Avengers 4’s Title

The secrets surrounding Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Infinity War are so impenetrably thick that directors the Russo Bros. won’t even reveal the title of Avengers 4, for fear of spoilers. In fact, the Russo’s recently answered one fan’s Avengers 4 inquiry by hinting that the title of the Infinity War sequel is not only spoilery, but will be something that instills real fear in fans.

With that little teaser in mind, fans have been buzzing and speculating about what the Avengers 4 title could be. With Marvel Comics being an obvious source, we’ve come up with 8 great ideas for an Avengers 4 title that will definitely have the impact the Russos sated.

Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet

The simplest guess is sometimes the right one – and this is definitely the simplest title for Avengers 4 that Marvel Studios could go with. It would indicate that Thanos is now in possession of the full Infinity Guantlet, and given the dark events of the original Marvel Comics story arc, that title would indicate we’ll see half the universe killed off; most of the MCU heroes who come for the final against Thanos; and even all-powerful cosmic entities like Eternity or The Living Tribunal in a battle for universal survival. It would be the reverse of how the comic storylines went (“Infinity Gauntlet” was followed by “Infinity War”), but it would be in keeping with tradition.

Avengers: Infinity Crusade

If Marvel doesn’t use the first chapter of the “Infinity Trilogy” for an Avengers 4 title, maybe they’ll use the final chapter’s title? “Infinity Crusade” saw Avengers affected by deep spirituality, magic, or near-death experiences fall under sway of “The Goddess,” who used her Cosmic Egg (made from Cosmic Cubes) to bring benevolence to a chaotic universe. Obviously the MCU version would be different, but given the trippy, time-bending quest storyline we’ve seen teased for Avengers 4, the title might be a great fit.

The Last Avenger

Hawkeye’s absence from the Avengers: Infinity War promo materials has sparked all kinds of fan backlash and speculation about why Marvel’s archer is being kept under wraps. One popular theory is that Hawkeye’s Infinity War storyline will be a singular quest to obtain the Soul Stone. If that pans out as true, then Hawkeye would conceivably be the sole MCU hero left in the universe if Thanos were to wipe all the rest of them away with the power of the other five Infinity Stones. That would set up a uique story premise for Avengers 4, in which Hawkeye is quite literally the last Avenger in existence. That title would certainly fill fans with the type of fear that the Russos teased,

Avengers: Secret Wars

The “Secret Wars” storyline of the modern era (2015) was actually a sequel to the “Infinity” storyline that serves as the basis for Infinity War, so it would make a lot sense to have it be the title for Avengers 4. In the comics, the Secret Wars happened when Doctor Doom used cosmic power to preserve pieces of various lands from different dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse, combining them into a Frankenstein land mass known as “Battleworld.” For the MCU, the story could be spun to involve certain Avengers surviving Thanos’ destructive act to battle The Mad Titan on the Battleworld he creates as his new universe. After the battle is over, and the universe restored to something similar to its original order, only the heroes who fought Thanos would remember – hence the “Secret” part of the war.

Avengers: Annihilation

Marvel’s “Annihilation” storyline saw the universe plagued by Annihulus and is all-consuming Annihilation wave army. That onslaught forced various factions of the Marvel Cosmic order to unite, to avert being drowned in a wave of death and destruction. Since so many key characters of the “Annihilation” storyline are still hung up in the Fox/Marvel trade-off, the MCU version would be just be a name reference: obviously, this annihilation would involve Thanos and the Infinity Stones as the destructive wave washing over the universe.

Avengers: No More

This title is from the Avengers Assemble animated series, but it’s fitting. In the fourth season of the show, the classic Avengers team is scattered across time and space, forcing a group of “New Avengers” led by Black Panther to split up and rescue their predecessors from various epochs and dimensions. That premise is one that could easily be spun into the Infinity War sequel; instead of the Avengers characters being killed, a fail-safe move could see them displaced in time/space/reality/Soul Realm, with new recruits having to rescue each of them. It would explain the anachronistic photos and videos from the Avengers 4 set, and also why the Russos have already teased the film will be much different from what fans ever expected.

Avengers Forever

This late-90s miniseries saw Marvel’s premiere sidekick Rick Jones marked for death by time master Immortus, after Rick manifests “The Destiny Force,” a power which allows him to (among other things) summon Avengers from many different timelines, which turns the Avengers into an unstoppable army that becomes the controlling force in the universe. Obviously none of that would be a factor in the MCU version – instead, the idea would be plucking older or future versions of Avengers heroes out of the multiverse, in order to rebuild the team that Thanos shattered. It would allow the main Marvel stars to revisit older versions of their characters, for a fun full-circle (and possibly final) performance arc. The connection to Black Panther‘s “Wakanda Forever” phrase, and play on the number “4” in the title are just icing on the interconnected cake.

Avengers: The Thanos Imperative

This storyline saw a dimensional rift known as the “Fault” open into the Marvel Universe, connecting it to the “Cancerverse,” a realm where death doesn’t exist, and life runs rampant like a cancer. That invasion is led by an alternate version of Mar-Vell, who is the avatar of life, hell-bent on destroying Thanos, the avatar of death. As an Infinity War sequel, the “Thanos Imperative” could see Thanos get more than he bargained for in his bid to bring death to half the universe – and the title would leave a big door open for cosmic heroes like Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Jude Law’s Mar-Vell, or even a new Nova to join the larger MCU at a critical juncture.

Those are our Avengers 4 title ideas; do you like any of them, or do you have some better suggestions? Let us know in the comments!

