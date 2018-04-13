‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Hint at When We’ll Get ‘Avengers 4’ Title

Avengers: Infinity War is hitting theaters in just two weeks time, but don’t expect the film’s release to come with an announcement about next year’s Avengers 4. It looks like we’re still going to have to wait quite a while to find out what the movie’s official title will be.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have helmed the last two Captain America movies as well as both upcoming Avengers films, spoke with Hey U Guys while doing their press rounds for Infinity War. At the end of the interview (which you can watch in full below), the duo was asked when fans would finally learn the title of the fourth Avengers movie, one of the biggest current secrets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As always, the Russo Bros. kept their cards close to their chest. Or, as Joe put it, “Not for quite some time.”

Anthony did his best to remain positive about the reveal, saying “We’re excited to tell people.” However, Joe quickly interjected to once again remind everyone not to expect it any time soon.

“It’s gonna be a while.”

This dispels the theories that the title could be unveiled at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The reason that the Russos haven’t shared the title yet is because it contains spoilers for the first of the two films.

So, the question becomes, “If not now, when?” It’s not like Avengers 4 is very far off. The movie, which was shot back-to-back with Infinity War, is scheduled to hit theaters in just over a year’s time. A title will need to be in place before trailers and promo materials begin dropping sometime this summer.

A safe bet would be to expect the title reveal at San Diego Comic Con this year.

In addition to having two different titles, Infinity War and Avengers 4 will be completely different movies, not just two parts to the same adventure.

“That was out intention,” Anthony said in the interview. “Joe and I always looked at it in the same way we presented Winter Soldier as a complete film, Civil War as a complete film, but there was a narrative thread that connected them. Civil War pushes forward to Infinity War, Infinity War pushes forward into the fourth Avengers movie. So there is a narrative thread, but we wanted them to be their own unique impressions.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release of May 4. Marvel will follow that film with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.