‘Avengers 4′: Even Thanos’ Indian Voice Actor Wants the Trailer

If you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this only one thing you really want right now and that’s the trailer for Avengers 4. You also aren’t alone in this demand. Even the actor who does the voice for the Indian version of Thanos wants the trailer — it’s probably not a good idea to keep Thanos waiting!

Rana Daggubati, the actor who supplied the voice of the Mad Titan for the Indian version of Avengers: Infinity War took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask the question everyone’s asking: where is the Avengers 4 trailer? Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Avengers 4 trailer-related tweets from those involved with Marvel India, either, though the most recent tweet from Marvel India wasn’t exactly a demand for the trailer from Thanos. Instead, it was a bit of trolling on Monday when the account tweeted “Expecting #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer comments in 3, 2, 1…”

Seriously, Marvel, even Thanos is asking for the trailer. Yet here we are and despite an abundant amount of rumors and theories on the internet, there’s still no real clue when we might be getting our first look at the highly anticipated film. Many thought today would be the day since the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 and today is technically the equivalent Wednesday with tomorrow being the exact one year date and while the day isn’t over yet (at the time of this writing) it’s not looking good for even a stealthy drop.

That said, there are a few excellent opportunities for Disney to give fans the trailer as an early Christmas gift of sorts with November giving way to December. There are a handful of significant films coming out next month, with Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse opening on December 14th, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns on December 19th, and both Aquaman and Bumblebee hitting on December 21st. Any of those films would be a great opportunity for the Avengers 4 trailer as all of those films are likely to have a significant audience turnout.

Whenever it is we finally do get the Avengers 4 trailer, it will also provide the answer to another burning question fans have about the film: it’s title, which has notoriously been kept a secret.

“I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told IGN. “And now we have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.