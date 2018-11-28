Marvel India Trolls Fans Waiting for ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer

The social media manager for Marvel Studios India’s Twitter account is having a little fun with Marvel fans eager for the first Avengers 4 trailer.

The account tweeted out what looks like licensed Marvel artwork of the Hulk that reads “adrenaline rush.” Having been at this for a little while, the account manager knew what was coming next and decided to preempt it.

The accounted tweeted, “Expecting #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer comments in 3, 2, 1…”

Expecting #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer comments in 3, 2, 1… — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 26, 2018

Judging by the replies, they weren’t disappointed.

Little is known about the actual trailer for Avengers 4, other than that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said it will come before the end of the year.

Here’s the synopsis for Avengers 4:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is, and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

We also still don’t know the title of the movie. Star Mark Ruffalo recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and supposedly spoiled the title as part of a bit. He was “fired” by directors Joe and Anthony Russo for the slip.

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige knows how high the anticipation level is for the Avengers 4 title. He’s even admitted that Marvel may have made a mistake in keeping it such a heavily-guarded secret.

“I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Feige said to IGN. “And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

The Russo brothers did have revealed that of the latest edit of the film is around 3-hours long. It will likely be shortened in post.

The directors also reflected on their time working in the MCU, though they did not say they’re done telling stories in that universe just yet.

“It’s been an amazing experience, and what they’ve done over the last decade is just unprecedented,” Russo said. “And they’ve done it because they are such a close-knit family. It’s been an amazing experience for us and we would gladly work with Marvel in the future.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.