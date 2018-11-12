‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Confirmed to Be Coming This Year

When will the Avengers 4 trailer arrive? That’s the question Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been asking ever since Avenger: Infinity War first hit theaters and left us all hanging. Well, Marvel Studios has practically been trolling fans by keeping all things Avengers 4 wrapped in secrecy, but there’s new information regarding the release date for the trailer.

Well, thanks to what appears to be a new interview with Marvel’s Kevin Feige, we now at least have a window of time for when that Avengers 4 trailer will drop: before the end of 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige’s mouth 1) AVENGERS 4 trailer “before the end of the year”

2) Namor COULD make an appearance, still deciding IF & when

3) GUARDIANS 3 status “on hold” — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018



That’s Critics Choice reporter Erick Weber, who apparently just had a chance to pick Feige’s brain. Marvel fans will no doubt hear this news and immediately start speculating about when, exactly, that Avengers 4 is going to drop.

Many Marvel fans figured that big holiday season releases related to either Marvel and/or Disney would be the likely launchpad for the Avengers 4 trailer. The three biggest releases of note that foot the bill are as follows:

Ralph Breaks the Internet – November 21st

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – December 14th

Mary Poppins Returns – December 19th

Of course, there’s also been another possibility: November 29, 2018. That date marks the one-year anniversary of the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which was one of the most highly anticipated events in cinema that year. The trailer’s release was touted as a major event, and it resulted in one of YouTube’s most-viewed movie trailers of all time, wracking up millions of views in record time.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as digital downloads as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.